A group of Quebec truck drivers who disagree with mandatory COVID vaccination to cross the border into Canada are planning a “freedom convoy” to Ottawa on Jan. 28 to protest the new requirement.
The group accused the Federal government of implementing rules and mandates that are “destroying the foundation of their businesses, industries and livelihoods.”Truck drivers crossing several borders between Canada and the U.S. will regroup in Vaudreuil on Highway 40 to leave together in a convoy to Ottawa next Friday. Organizers said that they plan to protest until the new vaccine requirement is dropped.
The group also launched a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of fuel, food, and lodgings to ease the pressure of “the arduous task“ of the demonstration. The group has raised well over $500,000 in support of the convoy. “Tens of thousands” are expected to partake in the demonstration. Those who cannot make their way to Ottawa are encouraged to protest locally.
Since being implemented last Saturday, the mandatory vaccine requirement for truckers entering Canada has been met with strong disapproval. The Quebec Food Processing Council CTAQ estimates that there will be between 12,000 and 16,000 fewer trucks drivers on the road and will cause additional pressure on the food supply chain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.