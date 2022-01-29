Ottawa - The truck convoy self-named as the 'Freedom Convoy 2022' rallied tens of thousands of people to Parliament Hill Saturday in protest against Covid mandates in Canada. Several thousand trucks arrived paralyzing the downtown core of the capitol. Estimates from informed security sources in Ottawa put the number of people on the Hill and on Wellington St. at 15-20,000 and the number of vehicles at 3-4,000 thousand by mid-afternoon. That grew from an original estimate of some 10,000 people at mid-day.
Trucks were lined up on every inch of Wellington Street fronting Parliament. Thousands were marching in the streets of downtown Ottawa chanting “freedom” as they hold up different posters against vaccine mandates, for personal choice and against the Trudeau government.
Trucks and cars that were part of the convoy continued to gridlock downtown Ottawa into Sunday and some participants said they will not back down until health mandates are dropped across the country and freedom of choice returned while others said they will be satisfied with the truckers vaccine mandate being reversed. Some even demanded the resignation of the Trudeau government.
Truck drivers made their way to Ottawa from different locations all week including Quebec and Atlantic Canada, southern Ontario and western Canada. Squads of provincial Ontario police were patrolling the perimeter of the protest to ensure order helping Ottawa police together with elements from police departments from as far south as Toronto.
Police reported the protest was peaceful with no incidents and no tickets were issued to anyone. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had taken his family to another location while isolating after one of his children tested positive for COVID-19.
This is a developing story and updates will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.