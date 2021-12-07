Montrealers gathered silently in front of Ecole Polytechnique Monday night to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the 14 lives lost in Canada’s largest mass shooting.
Monday morning, school representatives and school associations laid white roses in front of a commemorative plaque to honour the lost lives in the tragic event.
In the evening, a light ceremony was held on the belvedere of Mont-Royal shining 14 beams of light over downtown representing the 14 lives lost. The victims’ names were read out loud and white roses were placed before a memorial photo. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mayor Valerie Plante and Premier Francois Legault were among those in attendance.
On Dec. 6, 1989, a gunman opened fire in several classrooms at Ecole Polytechnique, targeting women specifically. He killed 14 students and injured several others.
“Violence against women is just unacceptable,” said finance minister Chrystia Freeland. On Monday, MPs held two moments of silence in the House of Commons for the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.
“As we remember the victims of this hateful, cowardly act, we are also reminded that, for countless women, girls, and gender diverse people in Canada and around the world, violence is a daily reality,” said Trudeau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.