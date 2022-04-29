Beginning July 1, everyone travelling on the island of Montreal will pay the same fare regardless which form of transit they use. Montrealers will pay the same fare to ride the train, metro, bus, or the REM, which is currently under construction, as part of the ‘second phase’ of the Regional Transportation Authorities (ARTM) plan to simplify fares.
Most fares will rise by two per cent except single ride fares which will remain at $3.50 per ride in Montreal, Laval and Longueuil.MMonthly STM passes will allow commuter travel on Exo trains within the same zone. Passes for 24 hours will cost $11, three-day passes will cost $21.25 and weekly passes will be $29.
The new fare structure will divide the region into four zones and users can buy passes to ride within their zones or only ride on the bus. They can also choose to ride all modes of transportation within the zones they need. The zones are as follows:
A: Montreal B: Laval, Longueuil, Brossard, Boucherville, and St-Bruno-de-Montarville C: North and south shores within the ARTM territory D: Areas outside the ARTM.
For those travelling between Montreal (Zone A) and Laval (Zone B), the TRAM 3 passes will be replaced with a Zone AB pass which will cost $105 per month. Travellers between Montreal and the North and South Shore (Zone C) will buy an ABC pass for $184 per month. An ABCD pass will cover travel within the entire region and cost $255. Users can buy an ABCD single fare for 9$.
The ARTM introduced a transition pass that will increase annually over five years for those who take RTL buses over the Samuel de Champlain Bridge between the South Shore and Montreal. The pass which costs $105 will increase by $10 per year until it is phased out and redirected to REM stations in that region in 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.