Town of Mount Royal (TMR) Curling Club members disagree with the town's decision to build a new multi-sport complex in its place.
Six rinks currently occupy the TMR Curling Club, with a total of 225 members who agree it would be a shame if the city went ahead with the remodelling plan since the facility recently got upgraded.
The club's board of directors launched a petition on April 15 and have collected 1,500 signatures so far to preserve the centre.
"I question how the Quebec government would react to scrapping a grant of $253,000 from only three years ago for a refrigeration system that normally has a lifespan of 25 years," said the club’s Director Cliff Carrie.
TMR Mayor Peter Malouf said that whatever equipment is there can be reused in any facility that requires refrigeration so the prior renovations would not go to waste.
Malouf stated that nothing has been finalized and there will be more discussions on the matter since the area eventually needs a new recreation centre to serve TMR residents.
TMR residents voted in favour of constructing a $48.7 million sports facility in 2020.
Club members insist that TMR should be able to keep its curling rinks and meet the recreation needs of locals.
The first step will be to get a consensus with city councillors over the cost and the timeline of building a new complex according to Malouf.
