The producers of a Quebec television show have distanced themselves from anti-Semitic remarks made by a guest following a public request from B’nai Brith Canada.
The producers of Tout le Monde en Parle called guest Stéphanie Hariot’s comments about Hasidic Jews ‘deplorable’ in a letter to B’nai Brith.
“We thank the producers of Tout le Monde en Parle for their swift response to our concerns,” said Marvin Rotrand, B’nai Brith Canada’s National Director of the League for the Human Rights. “Antisemitism, including that directed towards Hasidic Jews, is intolerable in Quebec and beyond.”
Hariot’s comments were met with disapproval when she suggested that Hasidic Jews are exempt from following health regulations in the province.
“No community deserves to be targeted by racist over-generalizations that can encourage societal hate,” said B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn.
