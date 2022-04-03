Three more Liberal MNAs will not run again in Quebec’s fall election following other MNAs who will also not seek re-election.
Laporte MNA Nichole Ménard, Vimont MNA Jean Rousselle and Marguerite-Bourgeoys MNA Helene David will join Christine St-Pierre, Lise Theriault, Gaetan Barrette, and others who have decided to leave politics.
Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade had nothing but good things to say about the MNAs. "Since 2008, the residents of Laporte County have been fortunate to be represented by Nicole Ménard, a woman of heart who has always defended their interests with determination," she said of Ménard, who served five terms over 15 years and served as Minister of Tourism in the Charest government.
"A man of integrity, generosity and openness to the world, Jean has left his mark on the riding of Vimont, which is and always will be a great family to him," Anglade said of Rousselle who served as Vimont’s MNA for 10 years.
"I leave with a sense of accomplishment," said David. "As minister and official opposition critic, I have had the privilege of contributing to the advancement of culture, higher education, the status of women, the protection and promotion of the French language, secularism, as well as the protection of youth within Quebec society. I am proud of all the work accomplished. It is therefore with serenity that I am preparing for this transition."
David served in the Couillard government as Minister of Protection and Promotion of the French Language from 2014 to 2016 as well as Minister of Culture and Communications. From 2016 to 2018, she served as Minister of Higher Education.
