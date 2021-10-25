Three men charged with attacking retired decorated Montreal police detective and former Hampstead security chief Pietro Poletti and his mother inside their home on June 12, 2020 had their preliminary inquiry start today at the Montreal courthouse.
Sandel Pierre, 19, Yadley Deutz Saint Jean, 24 and Mitchaino Bruno are facing charges of breaking and entering, assault and uttering threats. Pierre and Saint Jean are also facing charges related to a loaded firearm that was seized at the time of their arrest. Bruno was not arrested last year with his co-accused , however a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this year and he was charged on May 7.
Accomplice, Louis-Simon Jacques, 32, confessed earlier this year that he served in the assault as the getaway driver and will be the first witness to take the stand. Bruno faced another trial last week at the Montreal courthouse, in connection with an attempted murder charge involving a person shot on Sept. 18, 2020, in Montreal North.
Quebec Court Judge Erick Vanchestein will hear the evidence presented over the course of three days. The three accused, currently in custody at the Rivière-des-Prairies Detention Centre, listen to the evidence through a videoconference connecting the jail to the courtroom because of a Covid outbreak at the prison.
Three men stormed inside Poletti's home and assaulted him and his mother who was 87 years old at the time of the attack. According to Poletti's statement to police, his mother was attacked while standing on the basement stairway of the home last summer.
A publication ban on all evidence presented during the preliminary inquiry has been issued by Judge Vanchestein.
