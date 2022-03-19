There were three attempted murders in the east end last night, two involving firearms in three boroughs in Montreal’s East end.
Two of the victims were hit by several bullets in separate areas around the same time and both are known to police.
At 10:30 p.m. a vehicle approached a pedestrian on Perras Ave. and Rudolphe-Forget Blvd. in Rivière-des-Prairies and opened fire. The 19-year-old male was hit by several bullets in his upper body and was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. His condition was stable early this morning.
A few minutes earlier, a 35-year-old man was shot several times while driving in Saint-Leonard near Jean-Talon and Candiac St. and was still conscious when police arrived. The man’s condition was also considered stable early this morning, but he will have to undergo several surgeries.
Around 10:15 a 19-year-old man was attacked with a knife in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and managed to flee to Place Versailles parking lot in a vehicle where he was discovered by police with injuries to his upper body. The young man was transported to the hospital in stable condition, but he is not known to police.
The SPVM is investigating all three attempted murders last night but still has no suspects.
