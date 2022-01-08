Some three thousand Montrealers demonstrated and marched in the Old Port of Montreal Saturday afternoon in protest against Quebec’s curfew, health restrictions and the vaccine mandate in the province.
“We are telling the truth and it’s an act of rebellion,” said one protester. People of all ages and backgrounds gathered at Place Jacques-Cartier and protesters marched through Chinatown and passed the Palais de Justice. The leader of the People’s Party of Canada Maxime Bernier was among the crowd. “We are here today because we know enough is enough. We want our rights and freedoms back,” said Bernier.
“We want to advocate for everybody’s rights,” said another protester. Many parents in attendance advocated for children’s rights as well, claiming that the current health restrictions pose a risk to children’s future development. Protesters also criticized Quebec for being the only jurisdiction in North America to introduce a curfew for the second time during the pandemic.
Police were posted on both ends of the march on foot and on bicycles. Several SPVM patrol vehicles also followed the crowd to redirect traffic and ensure everyone’s safety.
