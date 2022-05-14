On Saturday, demonstrators met at Dawson College to participate in a rally protesting Bill 96 in Quebec. Thousands marched from the English CEGEP to Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s office downtown.
Marlene Jennings, President of the Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN) spoke at the rally, calling out the government for its decision to implement Bill 96, saying it is directly "suspending" Quebec’s Charter of Rights. She said previous Quebec Premier René Lévesque made sure everyone’s rights were respected.
The bill would impose an enrolment cap on English CEGEPs, amongst other changes to the curriculum that would require anglophone students to do some of their studies in French. Amongst the crowd were several MNAs and Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade who openly opposed the measures imposed by the French language bill.
Robert Leckey, Dean of the McGill University Faculty of Law, said the government is sending a negative message about what it means to protect the French language as it pushes aside fundamental rights of citizens. He concluded his remarks saying, "The whole world is watching!"
“It (Bill 96) will affect everyone,” said Andrew Caddell, President of the Task Force on Linguistic Policy. “Immigrants, people whose first language is English.” Caddell called the bill ‘offensive’ and said it will have negative repercussions on small businesses as well.
The timing of the final vote on Bill 96 remains unclear but it is sure to be within the next few weeks.
At the McGill University gates, the Bill 96 protesters engaged in a chanting battle with a small group in favour of the law — the latter with musical instruments.
Matt Aronson, Secretary of the QCGN and a Westmount councillor, said he believes the communities protesting Bill 96 have some leverage in this election year.
"The leverage we have now is what we've always had in a democracy, with votes," he told The Suburban. "We may not be able to stop this government from passing an unfair, illegal bill, but we can stop the next one by changing the government. We have an election coming Oct. 3 and every single Quebecer who wants to stand up for our rights, whether they're francophones, allophones or anglophones, needs to think very carefully about how and where they place their vote.
"All of us need to turn up and speak up."
Hampstead lawyer Harold Staviss, who along with the late Côte St. Luc councillor Ruth Kovac has worked to promote bilingual signage and communications within Quebec's language law from businesses and municipal and provincial governments, said this protest should have been done last year.
"Bill 96 is going to be passed in the next couple of weeks," he added. "This also should have been done 45 years ago, when they wanted to put in the Charter of the French Language. You had Eaton's and Steinberg's getting rid of their apostrophe-s and nobody did anything. This is what should have been done. Students did it 10 years ago (the 2012 protests against university tuition increases) and made waves, and that's what we should have done. Unfortunately, it's too little, too late.And we did it in 2013 and stopped Pauline Marois' Bill 14."
Côte St. Luc councillor Mike Cohen, writing on his blog, said the rally was a "necessary activity.
"It will not cost Legault any votes. In fact, he will likely secure some more PQ and Liberal ridings as a result of it. But what former businessman Legault has not realized is how media coverage of a rally likes this affects Quebec’s image nationally or internationally."
