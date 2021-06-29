Since 1963 The Suburban has been a leading voice of Montreal’s English-speaking community. With some 60 years of experience under our belt, we know what our readers expect to see — community news and views, hard-hitting opinions as well as informative features, columns, and sports.
While our weekly print edition remains an important and relevant element of what The Suburban has to offer, over the years, we have continued to ramp up our online presence to give you more coverage and features, with added blogs, videos, podcasts, and news and views not found in our print editions.
Always aiming to be on the cutting edge, we are proud to introduce the latest and most advanced upgrades to TheSuburban.com website.
Making full use of the latest technology, we’ve given the TheSuburban.com a clean, crisp, new look packed with all the information you have come to trust. Our new site offers readers and advertisers an easy-to-use experience that brings under one umbrella our weekly Wednesday print edition and full e-editions of the City and Laval newspapers that you can still flip through, in addition to new stories uploaded every day, videos, blogs, vlogs, and interactive features, including the popular crossword puzzle.
“We wanted to create a new experience for our readers,” said Associate Publisher Oliver Sutton. “An experience that presents what The Suburban has to offer in both editorial content, and also showcases our advertisers in a cleaner, less cluttered format.”
The site boasts several improved features: Sections are more clearly marked, with a consistent flow from top to bottom; the section menu will now follow you as you navigate down the page, making it easy to access your favourite stories; visitors to the site will enjoy easier access to our current and archived print editions; and the weather widget and landing page have been completely redesigned, offering both short- and long-term forecasts and regional radar. As well, you will be able to easily access the site from your phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.
“As much as words matter, presentation is just as important,” said Editor-in-Chief Beryl Wajsman. “Our new website not only sets out our stories and sections in an exciting and crisp design, but it also allows for more immediacy in posts and easier access for our readers. The design is as sophisticated as it gets. It’s an exciting leap into our future.”
On top of our awarding-winning community news, editorial pages, features and sports coverage is our growing multimedia section where you will find Editor Beryl Wajsman’s Beyond the Pages, columnist Mike Cohen’s Cohen in the City, Sports Editor Mark Lidbetter’s Judgment Calls, blogs, trending news, online polls, and more.
“The website was already award-winning and we are confident that the new layout will be an even bigger hit with our readers,” said Production Manager Stephen Balena. “We are not done by any means and will continue to evolve with the changing technology.”
That changing technology will soon include the launching of a new app, which will surely facilitate your TheSuburban.com experience.
“We are always adding to and expanding the content on the site so I encourage readers to not only visit often, but sign up for our newsletter and alerts, and follow us on Facebook,” added Sutton.
Whether from your desktop, laptop, tablet, or phone, it’s now even easier to stay connected with your community. Stay connected at www.thesuburban.com
We know you’ll enjoy what you see.
