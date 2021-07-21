The West Island and City editions of The Suburban Newspaper, today functioning as one paper, combined to earn 13 awards in the 41st Quebec Community Newspaper Competition.
“What more can a community newspaper hope to achieve than being recognized as 1st for the Best Investigative reporting, Best News Photo and Best Sports pages,” said publisher Michael Sochaczevski.
“It is very gratifying to be recognized by our peers in so many varied and different categories, such as Best Editorial page, Best News Story, Best Feature Series and Best Column Writing,” said editor Beryl Wajsman.
Judge Ryan McDonald wrote, “The staff at The Suburban took its readers into the tragedy unfolding at the Herron through exclusive reporting. They painted a picture ……. during the pandemic.” Mr. Wajsman was also gratified to see newcomer Chelsey St. Pierre get recognized for Best Investigative Story and that the two of them shared an award for Best News Story.
Anthony Bonaparte continued his accumulation of awards again being recognized as among the Best cartoonists in the industry.
Mark Lidbetter, our esteemed Sports editor not only helped us win Best Sports pages, but was also personally recognized in the Best Feature Series for his coverage of what was happening to Amateur sports during the pandemic.
The Suburban team was very pleased that our Special Section tribute to the pandemic front line workers took second place. Editorial, Sales and Production all came together to make that a successful, important and well conceived section that will be treasured for years to come.
And what newspaper would be complete without an award for Best Ad and Best Ad Creation (small format). Judge Emily Griffoen wrote about Oliver Sutton’s creation, “The ad is bold, clear and values its audience.”
Yes we do! Thank you for your continued support and don’t forget to check us out on our new website at www.thesuburban.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.