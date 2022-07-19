The Montreal Children's Hospital has lifted its alert to bring only urgent cases to the ER. The original alert was due to a ‘high volume’ of patients requiring critical care or hospitalization.
“The Montreal Children's Hospital advises the public that its emergency department is resuming normal operations” the hospital announced on Twitter.
“However, our teams would like to remind the public that people with non-urgent and non-severe health problems should turn to resources other than the emergency dept.”
The hospital previously said that the high volume of patients on Sunday caused a strain on emergency services and the priority was to care for patients who needed a bed. Patients who required non-urgent care were told to contact their doctor, Info-Santé or visit a rapid test clinic.
