The groaning underbelly reality of Montreal...At Cabot Square with City Councillor Benoit Langevin, Montreal’s most eloquent and passionate voice for the homeless and hungry, to help Khalsa Aid on its first year of serving the hungry there. We never saw a food line this long. At the border of Westmount. This is the groaning underbelly reality of Montreal.
