Long-time Chomedey resident Lily Percs has always been a true dynamo, involved in so many community activities.
Four years ago Lily helped launch Shimmering Lights, based in Laval, with the aim of doing fundraising for the Shriners Hospital Canada and the West Island Women’s Shelter. In addition, from year to year, the group places a bouquet of 14 white roses at the memorial site of the École Polytechnic massacre where 14 young women were tragically murdered in 1989. “The memories of these young women will remain in our hearts and in our thoughts forever,” says Lily.
The membership is comprised of approximately 60 senior ladies and based in Chomedey. Lily is the president. Her executive consists of Membership and Telephone Chair Elise Reinblatt, Social Director Barbara Panich, Secretary Kathy Morrow and Treasurer Maureen Lizee.
“Last year we purchased a specialized wheelchair for a child and we also have a fund which is set up in our name at the hospital for donations,” says Lily. “We have also made a monetary donations to the West Island Women’s Shelter, plus we have sent much non-perishable food that was needed. Recently we have sent many kitchen supplies which they required at this time.
THE MONTREAL ROCKET: It will clearly be next year, I hope, when we next get to see the Laval Rocket play again at the beautiful Place Bell. They’ll play without fans starting in February at the Bell Centre downtown. I was in attendance at what would become the Rocket’s final home game last March before the province was locked down. The team offers a great brand of entertainment and I know that fans will return in large numbers when things normalize.
