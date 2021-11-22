The Christmas Market returns to Downtown Montreal

The Great Montreal Christmas Market is back on the streets of downtown Montreal at Quartier des spectacles on Saint-Catherine Street.
The market features thirty chalets of local or regional artisans. Clients can browse an array of local goods and get a head start on Christmas shopping. It has been almost two years since the last market and merchants are eager to showcase their products and make sales.
Though foot-traffic is increasing downtown, it is still not as high as it used to be pre-pandemic. Public Health guidelines do not allow promotions or publicity to create an “overwhelming gathering” as it could cause a health risk, according to market Director, Glenn Castanheira.
The Great Montreal Christmas Market will run from Nov. 20 to Jan. 2.
