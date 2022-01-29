Ottawa - As of 3.00pm Saturday, tens of thousands of people had gathered on Parliament Hill to protest health mandates in Canada. Several thousand trucks have paralyzed the downtown core of the capitol. More are still arriving every moment. Estimates from security sources in Ottawa put the number of people on the Hill and on Wellington St. at 15-20,000 and the number of vehicles at 3-4,000 thousand Up from noon estimates of 10,000 people.
Trucks are lined up on every inch of Wellington Street fronting Parliament. Thousands are marching in the streets of downtown Ottawa chanting “freedom” as they hold up different posters against vaccine mandates, for personal choice and against the Trudeau government.
Trucks and cars that are part of the convoy plan to gridlock Parliament and some participants say they will not back down until health mandates are dropped across the country and freedom of choice returned while others say they will be satisfied with the truckers vaccine mandate being reversed.
Truck drivers have been making their way to Ottawa from different locations all week including Quebec and Atlantic Canada, southern Ontario and western Canada. Squads of Ontario police are patrolling the perimeter of the protest to ensure order.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken his family to another location while isolating after one of his kids tested positive for COVID-19.
This is a developing story and updates will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.