Desjardins CEO Guy Cormier said that the financial co-operative is still figuring out how to transition from remote work to in-person operations.
“We will never go back,” said Cormier. We will never again have 50,000 employees who physically work in the office at the same time, whether it’s in our branches, in Toronto, in Vancouver, in Lévis or in Montreal.”
Additionally, Cormier explained that telework has impacted employee management and talent attraction, and he is convinced that the pandemic has changed the professional world for good.
The CEO’s comments came after Quebec announced the switch to ‘hybrid work’ last month, which allows employees to work partly from home and at the office. Desjardins staff, particularly those working in human resources and communications began working at the office part time on March 14.
“Out of more than 50,000 employees across Canada, we have member service representatives, actuaries, fiscal planners, account executives, investment bankers. That’s not the same job, so we can’t impose a one-size-fits all model for everyone,” he said, as Desjardins allows individual departments to set their own guidelines for ‘back to work’ requirements.
Cormier calls the system at Desjardins ‘flexible’ since there are some employees that will continue to work from home five days a week while others will follow a four-to-one system as discussed with their department managers.
“It’s not yet clear what the hybrid model is going to look like,” said Cormier. “It’s going to keep evolving.”
