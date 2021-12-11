The 16-year-old boy accused of stabbing his teacher at John F. Kennedy High School in St. Michel has been charged with attempted murder.
The boy appeared at Palais de Justice yesterday following the attack on Thursday, which sent the High School into lockdown. Other charges include aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a concealed weapon.
Crown prosecutor Mélanie Rose filed an application to sentence the teen as an adult.
The victim was art teacher Maxime Canuel. He suffered minor injuries to the upper body and underwent surgery, but the English Montreal School Board said that his injuries were not life threatening. The boy allegedly pulled the knife out in front of other students and walked out of the building afterwards with the knife in his pants. Police later apprehended him.
EMSB spokesperson Michael Cohen said there had been some disciplinary issues with the boy before, but nothing led them to expect the violent act that took place on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.