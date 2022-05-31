Teen missing more than a week

Teen hasn't been seen since she left for work on March 22

Laval Police are looking for 17-year-old Naomi Cobbler Roberts. On May 22, she left her home to go to work but never arrived there. Her relatives are worried about her safety, because of the people she associates with. She may be found on the territory of Montreal. Cobbler Roberts is black, speaks French and English, has light brown dyed hair and brown eyes. She stands 5'7'' and weighs 123 lbs.

Anyone with information about Naomi Cobbler Roberts can contact police via the confidential Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and cite file LVL 220522 073.

