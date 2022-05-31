Teen missing more than a week

Laval Police are looking for 17-year-old Naomi Cobbler Roberts. On May 22, she left her home to go to work but never arrived there. Her relatives are worried about her safety, because of the people she associates with. She may be found on the territory of Montreal. Cobbler Roberts is black, speaks French and English, has light brown dyed hair and brown eyes. She stands 5'7'' and weighs 123 lbs.
Anyone with information about Naomi Cobbler Roberts can contact police via the confidential Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and cite file LVL 220522 073.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.