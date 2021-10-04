The Task Force on Linguistic Policy said in a Zoom press conference that the federal government should use its constitutional power to disallow the CAQ government's proposed expanded language law Bill 96, should it pass.
"The Bill surgically excises the English language and its speakers and institutions from Quebec," says the group's statement. The organization was formed this year in reaction to the introduction earlier this year of Bill 96, and the federal Bill C-32, a change to the Official Languages Act that would have Quebec's language law apply to federal institutions in the province.
Colin Standish, an executive member of the Task Force, said Bill 96 is not just a language law, "it restructures language in Quebec and Canada in fundamental and illegitimate ways. This is re-engineering and it's incompatible with individual rights, natural justice, human and civil rights, national unity and a bilingual country."
Standish pointed out that Bill 96 contains "vast search and seizure measures, restrictions on who is entitled to receive government services in the language of their choice, a cap on English CEGEP enrollment and a false definition of who qualifies as a member of the English-speaking community of Quebec.
"In effect, Bill 96 delegitimizes, deinstitutionalizes and disestablishes the English language and its speakers....The bill is detrimental to the rights of all Quebecers." Standish is calling on the Quebec government to open up its Bill 96 hearings to all Quebecers, "produce an independent legal analysis of the bill, line by line;" refer the bill to Quebec's Court of Appeal regarding its constitutionality and to withdraw Bill 96 "in its entirety."
The Task Force is calling on the federal government to "produce an analysis of Bill 96 that informed their views," to speak out "against the unconstitutional aspects of the bill," "refer key aspects of the bill as a reference question to the Supreme Court of Canada," "instruct the Lieutenant-Governor of Quebec to reserve the bill" and "to disallow Bill 96 should it pass.
"The federal government does not only have a moral responsibility to protect basic freedoms and language rights, it actually has the constitutional power to stop Bill 96 and we need to remind them of that," Standish said.
The Task Force's primary reservations about Bill 96 include:
• It "does not promote, 'protect' or increase the French-language in usage, home language, mother-tongue or first official language spoken."
• Bill 96 "effectively erases the English-language, its institutions and individual speakers from civil society and public administration in Quebec."
• "The proposed unilateral Constitutional amendment is unconstitutional and ill-advised public policy that will affect other aspects of the Canadian Constitution."
• "Changes to the interpretive framework for Bill 101 and the Quebec Charter and other laws will distort fundamental freedoms and human rights."
• "Freedom of expression, commercial expression and practice, work and employment, contractual liberty and freedom of education are constrained for all Quebecers, of all linguistic groups."
• "The use of the provincial and national notwithstanding clauses will suppress basic human rights for all Quebecers in extreme and illegitimate ways at home, at school, the workplace and in their commercial transactions."
