Testifying at coroner Gehane Kamel’s hearings into the deaths of seniors and other vulnerable individuals during Covid’s first wave, Dr. Réjean Hébert, the former health minister in the Marois government. said "systemic ageism" and outdated long-term care facilities were to blame for the tragedies. "The CHSLDs were in the blind spot of this crisis," he said.
Hébert, a specialist in gerontology who is now a professor of health policy evaluation at the Université de Montreal, said that "almost 10% of patients in CHSLDs died of COVID-19" during the first wave. It was a rate five times higher than the rest of Canada.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic took shape, "there was a shift to other priorities," creating "an insufficient ratio of nurses" and "an exodus of doctors," according to Hébert. The result was this: CHSLDs were not able to provide acute care. Patients in distress were transferred to hospital, a move that was often "extremely difficult" for those with cognitive impairments.
Hébert also brought up multi-bed rooms, shared bathrooms, inadequate ventilation, and poor air conditioning as factors in the mortality rate during the pandemic. But what surprised him most was the public’s indifference to what was happening.
"We heard all kinds of things, we heard people suggesting that the elderly should self-protect, as they were the ones at risk, so why should the rest of the population suffer? We didn't see an 'Old Age Matters' movement, we didn't see directors of facilities being fired," he testified.
Between February 25 and July 11, 2020, Quebec residents aged 70 and over accounted for 92% of COVID-19 related deaths, according to data from Quebec's public health institute, the INSPQ.
