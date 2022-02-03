On Thursday, Sweden announced that it will lift COVID-19 restrictions on Feb. 9 as other European nations do the same.
“It’s time to open Sweden again,” said Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson who said that the pandemic has entered a ‘totally new phase.’
Sweden will allow restaurants to operate within regular opening hours and without capacity or space limitations. The country will also remove vaccine certificates and face mask requirements on public transportation and there will be no limit on social gatherings.
Denmark removed most pandemic restrictions on Tuesday followed by Norway lifting its’ ban on serving alcohol past 11 p.m. and on social gatherings.
Andersson said that 80% of Sweden residents over the age of 50 have received three doses of the vaccine. Infection rates are on the rise in both Sweden and Denmark but the hospitals are not burdened which allowed for the removal of restrictions.
