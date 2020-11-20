Restaurant owners comment on how the lockdown measures is affecting their businesses in this exclusive series of interviews with The Suburban.
Listen to what they have to say about the evolving situation surrounding COVID-19 as they navigate through the crisis.
As one of the hardest hit industries in the province, survival is at best what many can hope for. By morphing their concepts, some have managed to remain stable, others are closed or will be shortly unless they receive urgent support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.