As one of the hardest hit industries in Montreal – The Suburban has launched a mini series of interviews with restaurant owners to depict the new reality that they face as they navigate through the COVID-19 crisis. Watch as business owners open up in this Suburban exclusive series.
exclusive featured
Surviving a pandemic - The effect on restaurants: Part 1
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest Articles
- Healthy Life: Why can't I sleep?
- Winter weather for 36 hours in Montreal - followed by a major warming trend
- Healthy Life: Shifting our perspective on food
- Recipe: Easy overnight egg bake
- The Manoir Pierrefonds, an innovative living environment of the Katasa Group!
- Healthy Living With TAU: Good health for mom and baby
- Surviving a pandemic - The effect on restaurants: Part 1
- CINEMANIA: Montreal's outstanding festival of French films with English sub-titles is back entirely online
Most Popular
Articles
- Kitchen 73 launches petition to defund OQLF after harassment
- Police shoot and kill knife-wielding man near CSL Road
- Defund the OQLF
- DDO offers contactless Halloween fun
- Searching for a new hobby: Kunins shutting down iconic Udisco after seven decades
- CINEMANIA: Montreal's outstanding festival of French films with English sub-titles is back entirely online
- Thousands protest Covid restrictions in 300 km drive to Quebec City
- Winter weather for 36 hours in Montreal - followed by a major warming trend
- The Uyghur Genocide
- Beyond The Pages: Episode 19 -How long can restaurants and other businesses survive.
Images
Videos
Commented
- A Dorval historical property to undergo $1 million facelift (1)
- Kelley and Eustace will face each other in election LBPSB Chair (1)
- Never let a crisis go to waste (1)
- Senneville cautions residents on coyote sightings (1)
- Beyond The Pages: Episode 19 -How long can restaurants and other businesses survive. (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.