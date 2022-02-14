Survey: one third of students considered dropping out during pandemic

According to a Leger survey, one third of Quebec students aged 15 to 22 have thought about dropping out of school since the beginning of the pandemic.
The survey, conducted for the Quebec network of Educational Success (RQRE) also found that half of the respondents said that the health crisis had a negative effect on their outlook on the future.
“All the things we can do make a difference and allow them to maintain this glimmer of hope and confidence in their future despite the difficult times,” said Audrey McKinnon, executive director of RQRE.
McKinnon also addressed those who are not in the best position to get through the crisis of the pandemic. The survey, conducted as part of the ‘Hooked on School’ days campaign found that half of young people do not believe Quebec society is doing enough to encourage students to remain in school.
School still takes precedence over work for most respondents and 87 per cent said they are able to balance school and work efficiently.
