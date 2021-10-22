The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that municipal snow removal activities are not immune from negligence and liability claims. It is a decision that could affect cities across the nation.
What sparked the case was a lawsuit brought against the City of Nelson, B.C. by Taryn Joy Marchi — a woman who injured her leg while climbing over a snowbank in 2015.
Marchi lost her initial suit. However, the B.C. Court of Appeal overturned the ruling and the city appealed to the Supreme Court.
The main question the seven Supreme Court justices had to decide was the legal distinction between "core policy decisions" made by governments and "operational decisions" that are taken while implementing policy. Core policy decisions are immune from liability and negligence claims, whereas the latter are subject to liability claims.
The court dismissed the City of Nelson’s appeal and ordered a new trail — dismissing the city's argument that snow removal is a "core policy decision”.
"The City has not met its burden of proving that Ms. Marchi seeks to challenge a core policy decision immune from negligence liability," the court ruled. "While there is no suggestion that the City made an irrational or bad faith decision, the City's 'core policy defence' fails and it owed Ms. Marchi a duty of care.”
This case is significant due to its impact on cities across the country. The attorneys general of Canada, Alberta, B.C. and Ontario were all interveners in the case, as was the City of Toronto and the City of Abbotsford B.C.
