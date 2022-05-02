President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) Martin Imbleau said supply chain challenges will likely continue according to the annual report.
It's not going to be solved in a few months," said Imbleau. "It's going to take a little longer than that."
The shipping industry is experiencing difficulties accessing containers according to Imbleau but said the crisis in Ukraine does not have a direct impact on the Port of Montreal since trade with Russia and Ukraine is ‘marginal.’
Imbleau attributed the challenges to the fact that many containers are ‘in the wrong place and the wrong time’ and that costs have increased significantly. Additionally, the situation is difficult in some west coast ports due to long waits for ships.
Overall, MPA’s annual report reported some positive results including numerous infrastructure projects, higher container volumes, no port congestion and fewer greenhouse gas emissions.
