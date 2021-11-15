Quebec Superior Justice Michael Yergeau issued a judgment on Monday declaring that Quebec can order mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers.
This decision came after a lawsuit that saw over 100 healthcare workers asking for an injunction to stop the government for imposing obligatory vaccination. The group’s lawyer, Natalia Manole, had warned that vaccine mandates for health workers would create “catastrophic” disruptions in services, including causing some CLSCs to close.
Quebec had actually reversed it’s original order on Oct. 27 with health minister Christian Dubé saying that he could not deal with the potential of a substantial loss of workers.
But on the merits of the demand for injunctive relief, Justice Yergeau wrote, “The applicants have been unable to demonstrate that the decree, whether or not one agrees with the value of the solution it advocates, was not taken at face value to protect the health of the population in a health emergency context.” The ruling confirms the government’s power to impose such a mandatory order in health care.
The government currently requires mandatory screening three times a week for all healthcare workers.
