The Quebec Superior Court admonished Quebec’s Justice Minister, Simon Jolin-Barrette for his previous announcement that he would not require all Quebec appointed judges to be bilingual.
Justice Christian Immer ruled that Jolin-Barrette had no say on the professional and linguistic requirement of provincial judges in a judgement issued on Wednesday. Justice Immer described the minister’s recent action as “ultra vires and illegal.”
Cour du Québec Chief Justice Lucie Rondeau previously cited bilingualism as a requirement for newly appointed judges at the Longueil courthouse. The Superior Court agreed that it’s up to the courts to decide what is required but the justice minister ultimately has the final word.
Justice Rondeau felt that bilingualism was essential for the positions to be filled in Montreal, Valleyfield and Saint-Jérome which sparked the dispute. The minister argued that lawyers should have the opportunity to join the judiciary despite this criteria.
“His [the minister] role is limited to asking the secretary to launch the competition,” concluded The Court. The official known as the ‘secretary’ is a person of public service who reports to the deputy minister but ‘over whom the minister has no authority,’ according to The Court.
“We will spare no effort to defend, promote and enhance the French language and ensure that all Quebecers can access all positions no matter what they are,” said Elizabeth Gosselin, spokesperson for the minister.
