Sunwing flight schedule returns to normal

Sunwing has resumed normal operations after experiencing technical issues last week that caused flight delays and affected hundreds of Quebec passengers.
“We’re happy to share that our flight schedule has returned to normal,” Sunwing Vacations said Friday. “Thank you again to our valued customers for your patience and understanding as we worked through these disruptions.”
The airline warned that check-in times and traveller processing may be slower than usual over the coming days as it fully relaunches its passenger handling system.
Check-in and boarding operations were previously disrupted and led to flight delays for several Sunwing flights and affected many customers.
Sunwing advises customers to continue checking their flight status on its website for the most accurate departure information.
