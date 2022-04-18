Sunwing delays Montreal flights due to technical issues

Sunwing Airlines has delayed several flights in and out of Montreal due to technical issues on Monday related to check-in and boarding operations.
The airline said that its computer provider is experiencing a ‘network wide system issue.’ As of noon, Sunwing delayed five arrivals at Montreal’s Trudeau Airport and at least four departures have been stalled.
By 6:30 p.m. many travellers were offered a hotel voucher and were told they would not be leaving until Tuesday morning.
One traveller at Montreal’s Trudeau Airport said that airline workers were hand-writing boarding passes which caused delays. Another traveller from Quebec said she is stuck in Mexico with little to no information on how she will get home.
While Sunwing will provide further updates, it encourages anyone planning to travel in the next 24 hours to check their flight status before leaving.
