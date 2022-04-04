Sun Youth’s Director of Emergency Services, Eric Kingsley, said that high inflation rates are forcing many households to make difficult choices.
According to the organization, more than 10,000 people have inquired to use the assistance it provides to eat, buy medication, pay for heating, amongst other necessities, since the beginning of the year.
Kingsley argued that during the winter months, residents use more electricity to heat their homes on top of dealing with a housing crisis in Montreal where rent prices have soared. He added that it has become harder to stay within budget at the grocery store, especially for those with a family to feed.
"When you add in the cost of gasoline, people are being hit very hard," said Kingsley. “People don't have as much room to maneuver to add an expense such as a prescription."
Sun Youth offers an assistance program that pays for medications on a one-time basis. "Even if it's one or two a day, at the end of the year, it ends up being 450 people we've helped," said Kinglsey. "It's a great stress to be put in that position... to make that choice to go without either food or medication is not favourable for anyone's health."
The organization also operates a food bank which can provide additional savings for those who buy regular prescriptions at the pharmacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.