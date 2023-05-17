I do indeed remember when the official motto of the province of Quebec was La Belle Province. The slogan made sense. But the motto that has replaced it, that has graced our licence plates since 1978 – Je Me Souviens – would seem to imply that things in Quebec are not as they once were.
I also remember, though, when I discovered, quite accidentally, where that politically-charged phrase came from. I happened to be waiting for a train, when I noticed the engraved words running along the walls of Central Station, words whose origins are the source of some disagreement: “Je me souviens/ Que né sous le lys/ Je croîs sous la rose.” In English: “I remember/ That born under the lily/ I grow under the rose.”
That’s problematic, no matter how you choose to interpret the statement, let alone the phrase that found its way to our licence plates two years after Rene Levesque’s Parti Québecois were elected to power. If you printed it on a banner and tossed it into a crowd with politically-charged rage already bubbling below the surface, you’d start a fight not unlike the one that erupted in the stands at the CF Montreal-TFC game at BMO field in Toronto, last week.
Language politics are what define Quebec. It is at the heart of what we still refer to as the two solitudes and the us-vs-them mentality that has kept our political parties battling it out on our behalves, that has kept this beautiful province mired in socio-economic turmoil for decades, and has all but pushed the cultural and Indigenous communities aside.
And as the Parti Québecois faltered, the Coalition Avenir Quebec grabbed that baton, doubling down on the hopes that had been placed in the PQ’s Bill 101 by waving their own Bill 96 banner over our heads. Bill 96 defines the CAQ in the same way that the PQ had hoped Je Me Souviens would define Quebec.
What would it take, though, to bring the old motto back, or to at least recreate the conditions that might once again lead us to consider Quebec to be a beautiful place, attractive to tourists, and perhaps to those who might one day choose to call it home?
Two years ago, when trumpeting the nascent Bill 96, and the French fact of Quebec, Premier Legault said, “We are already a little bit of France in North America.” And I don’t disagree. In fact, it’s one of the things I love about living here. But, sadly, liberté, égalité, and fraternité have been dying a slow and painful death in what used to be referred to as the Paris of North America.
Would bringing back Quebec’s old slogan turn things around?
We don’t have to become what we once were; nostalgia has its place, but is not sufficient to build – or rebuild – a province to its former glory. A new glory is what is needed to restore the element that was lost, not when a new government was brought to power, but when that government decided that the province it now leads is no longer beautiful, except in memory.
And, no, this is not a thinly-veiled “Make Quebec Great Again” campaign. Quebec is already – is still – La Belle Province. We all just need to start believing that, again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.