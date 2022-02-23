In light of the Emergencies Act, The Suburban wanted to get your views on the trucker protests. We went into the streets downtown, in the West End, West Island and Laval to sample reaction. Opinion seems evenly split.
In downtown Montreal, when asked about the protesting truckers, many did not want to be quoted while others were indifferent. “I try to stay away from the news,” said one person, who did not want to give her name. John, was aware of what was taking place, but said he does not think about it. “I’ve got my own things to think about in my life,” he said.
But Mathieu LeBrun has given the issue much thought and said the situation is complex. “At first, when it came to [the protest against] the vaccine mandates and passports, even as I’m fully vaccinated and use the passports, it’s a bit much two years in. I was in solidarity with getting rid of that as soon as possible, or having a concise date when they would roll that back. But the elements that are left amongst the protesters, as far as I’ve seen it, are not the best our society has to offer,” he told The Suburban. “If I was a little bit supportive in a discrete manner, I’m not at all now. It’s time for them to clear out.”
Tom and Cara, were visiting from Connecticut and offered an American perspective. They saw video of a police horse trampling or colliding with protesters, and a protester being hit with a rifle butt. “The truckers should have a voice and they should be able to express that voice,” Tom said, both adding they noted that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau supported the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. “It seems you’re free to protest if your opinion is right,” Tom added.
Denis, said he has had enough of the trucker protesters, as the provincial vaccination restrictions are being lifted in the coming days. “Why are they talking about freedom, we’ll have that soon,” he added. We pointed out that the original reason for the protest, the federal rule that truckers have to be vaccinated when returning to Canada or entering the U.S., is still in place. “This protest has lasted too long and is too radical,” Denis said. “You don’t teach children to be that way.”
“The democratic process states that we all have a right to voice and communicate our opinions with our government. The truckers were denied that right, they were demonized, punished and abused,” Montrealer Chelsea Hammond told The Suburban.
“Truckers went to protest…and Trudeau responded with a war,” Montrealer Mike Sylvestre told The Suburban.
“I think it’s [the government’s actions] completely against our Charter of Rights and Freedoms in every possible way,” said Montrealer Yolizzie Telfer. “They (the media) fueled the divide alongside government with blatant lies.”
“I do not always agree with police force, especially since it has often caused escalation, but watching what was happening in Ottawa and how the police handled it, I felt they did a good job of keeping a potentially dangerous situation under control,” Montrealer Peggy Ann Scott told The Suburban.
“What happened in Ottawa was illegal from the start. Nothing gives anyone the right to honk their horns non-stop, keep their engines running continuously, parking, illegally blocking streets and occupying the downtown area harming businesses, causing a major shopping centre to close,” West Islander Murray Levine told The Suburban.
Chomedey resident Peter Koutroumanis says the federal government’s response was heavy handed and unnecessary. “I know the Prime Minister thought he had to do what he did to end the protests but he did it without a vote. He may have the right to do it but that doesn’t mean he should have done it, without a debate or consulting other Members of Parliament or debating the issue.”
“The truckers should be heard,” says NDG’s Neal Mukherjee, who expressed frustration with the Trudeau government’s reaction.
“I am disappointed that the government has not spoken to them,” he said, adding that it has “chosen instead to demonize them based on a few morons who flew disgusting symbols on the first day of the protest.”
Mukherjee also levelled some criticism at the national media: “We see that legacy media has adopted a narrative and are not covering this protest fairly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.