A new study conducted by the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute shows that patients receiving care in their own language are healthier and less likely to die in hospital.The study is receiving attention in Quebec medical circles in light of Bill 96.
The study was published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal and compared the outcomes of 189,690 adult home care recipients who were admitted to hospital in Ontario between April 2010 and March 2018. It compared the outcomes of older patients who received care in their own language and those who did not.
Francophone patients were 24 per cent less likely to die when treated by a French speaking physician and had 36 per cent lower chance of accidents occurring in the hospital as well as shorter hospital stays. Allophones patients had 54 per cent less likelihood of dying in hospital when treated in their language of choice and 74 per cent less chances of adverse events while in the hospital.
“It’s clearly easier to convey important information about your health in your primary language,” said Dr. Peter Tanuseputro from the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and co-author of the study. "It's clearly easier to convey important information about your health in your primary language. Regardless, the more than doubling in odds of serious harm, including death, for patients receiving care in a different language is eye-opening."
