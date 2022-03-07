The province no longer requires students to wear masks in class in elementary and high schools as students return after spring break.
But though they will no longer need to wear masks while seated in class, face coverings are still required in common areas, hallways, physical education classes and on school buses.
“I really wish we had just waited a little bit longer to give everyone a chance to adjust after being away from holidays. A lot of people travel,” Judy Kelley Chair of the Lester B. Pearson School Board told The Suburban. “Public health said it’s okay and we follow those directives, but it would have made people feel more secure and less anxious going back.”
Kelley explained that children are encouraged to wear masks if they feel more comfortable and many parents are still telling their kids to do so in school. Additionally, Kelley thinks this is an important step for younger students to experience a more ‘normalized’ class environment since they have not known school and activities without masks.
This is Quebec’s first effort to remove its’ mandatory mask mandate completely with the Ministry of Health stating last week that mask requirement could be lifted in most public places by mid-April.
“There is apprehension and relief at the same time. At a certain point we need to realize that we need to find a way to move out of COVID protocols eventually,” said Kelley.
