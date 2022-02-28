Montreal’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be back on March 20, after being cancelled two years in a row during the pandemic.
Kevin Tracey, Vice President of Advertising and Public Relations at United Irish Societies of Montreal said that this year’s parade will be downsized, with about 500 participants rather than 3,000 to 4,000 people that are usually expected. “We will be smaller this year, but we will have twice the excitement and enthusiasm,” he said.
Additionally, there will be no floats or commercial units at the parade but there will be some bands and activities for children to enjoy according to Tracey. Parade organizers advise participants in attendance to spread out amongst each other to ensure proper distance.
“At this time, the health and safety of the Montreal community are still our greatest priority,” said Tracey. The government still has the right to cancel the parade if the COVID-19 situation worsens in the coming weeks.
The 2022 edition of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Ste-Catherine Street. in downtown, Montreal.
