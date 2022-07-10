Saint-Laurent council has canceled a children’s story time event with television personality and drag queen Barbada De Barbades that was to be held at the St.Laurent library.
"Everything was perfect,” said Barbada. “We had the contract signed." The event which included two readings was canceled after the programming schedule was sent to the borough council for approval last week.
"We are mainly concerned about the subjects that will be discussed," said Saint-Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa who will meet with Barbada and other elected officials in August to go over the content in the performance.
According to Barbada, the event would include content suited for children about inclusion and diversity.
Barbada is confident that the meeting with borough councillors will go well and the story time will be reinstated at the library once they realize that a positive message that is age appropriate was being sent.
Barbada called the event cancellation an isolated incident and was surprised at the sudden cancellation since, "I have a kids' TV show. I am a music teacher."
Barbada hopes that borough officials will allow the event to take place in November as originally planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.