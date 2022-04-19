The SPVM will hold public consultations ahead of choosing its new police chief. The process began on March 25 after chief Syvlain Caron announced his retirement effective next Friday.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the consultations will consider the views of SPVM employees, youth, and community groups.
Sophie Roy is currently recommended as a candidate for interim chief by Montreal’s executive committee and the public security commission. She will be the first woman to hold the position in Montreal history.
Retired police inspector André Durocher previously said that it may be difficult for Roy to transition from interim chief to head of police but was confident that Roy was up to for challenge. "She's got great inside knowledge of the SPVM," he said.
Caron will retire before his five-year mandate is up in 2023. After more than 40 years of service, he said he is stepping down for personal reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.