SPVM search for woman missing since January

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding 45-year-old Analoga Kawina who has been missing since Jan. 25.
The woman was last seen in the Sud-Ouest borough of Montreal. She is a black woman with dark brown eyes and red-black hair, and weighs about 130 lbs. There is no description available for what she was wearing when she was last spotted.
According to police, she left home without her medication and her family has reason to fear for her safety.
Police ask anyone with information about Kawina’s disappearance to call INFO-CRIME Montreal at 514 393-1133 or contact their local police station.
