SPVM search for robber in Ville-Emard

The SPVM is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in two robberies in September.
The suspect robbed two convenience stores in Ville-Emard on Sept. 6 and Sept. 17. Police say that he walked into the store claiming to have a gun and threatened the clerk for money. He then fled on foot.
Police believe the suspect to be about 25-30 years old and of average height according to camera surveillance footage. Investigators are urging the public to come forward with any information they may have regarding the suspect.
Citizens can call Info-Crime anonymously at 514-393-1133.
