The police ethics committee has ruled that two SPVM officers will be suspended without pay for a record 30 days after racially profiling a man in 2017.
The two officers allegedly mistook 54-year-old Errol Burke for a stabbing suspect while he was buying milk at a depanneur on Décarie Boul., pinned him to the ground at gunpoint, and handcuffed him in February 2017.
However, while police called it a case of ‘mistaken identity’, the suspect they were looking for was an 18-year-old wearing entirely different clothing than what Burke was wearing at the time. Burke is also four inches shorter than the suspect according to the Centre for Research Action on Race Relations CRARR and bi-racial.
The two officers, Pierre Auger and Jean-Philippe Théorêt, were found to have violated police ethics before the committee in October 2021. The ethics committee later ruled that the two officers were in the wrong and initiated the suspension. The committee also noted that the two officers used excessive force and committed acts based on race or colour and made an unlawful arrest.
The CRARR said there will be hearings before the Human Rights Tribunal in the fall of 2022 since ordering the police officers to pay Burke $45,000 in a non-binding decision.
The ethics committee noted that the officers continued to conceal their true motives and insisted on defending their actions which convinced the committee that a 30-day suspension was justified.
The SPVM has not yet commented, and Burke will speak to the media on Thursday about the decision.
