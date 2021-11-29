The SPVM will be hosting a forum to come up with solutions to combat rising gun violence in Montreal.
Deputy Director Vincent Richer made the announcement today in front of Mayor Valerie Plante. The forum is scheduled for Jan. 26 and 27 and will target three main areas – gun violence and access to weapons, organized crime, and funding community organizations to fight crime and violence, particularly focussed on youth prevention.
“The phenomenon of violence experienced in Montreal needs to be examined and confronted,” said an SPVM release. Montreal police have been working diligently to resolve issues of gun violence over the past year and will collaborate with community partners and institutions to look for solutions as they consider the well-being of Montrealers as “non-negotiable.”
The Diversity and Social inclusion department will hold a meeting with community and institutional partners next month in preparation for the forum. The purpose of the meeting is to highlight the needs and challenges in the youth violence prevention effort.
“More than ever, we must unite and combine our efforts. We must find solutions together and take action,” said Richer.
