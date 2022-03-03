Montreal police have arrested two individuals who allegedly used ‘grandparent scams’ to fraud seniors out of thousands of dollars.
Police officers caught the perpetrators in action after receiving tips from Westmount residents who were victims of the fraud and set up a surveillance operation.
The two individuals allegedly called victims over the phone and posed as police officers, asking for ‘large amounts of money supposedly to cover medical or legal costs of a relative in difficulty,’ according to the SPVM.
Police say they visited the victims in person ‘on several occasions to collect the money requested in cash.’
Though both accused have been arrested, police are conducting an ongoing investigation alongside the financial crimes unit to determine if the culprits are connected to other fraudulent activity in the city.
Police ask that anyone who thinks they have been victim of a potential scam or notices fraudulent activity should contact a local police station, call 911 or The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.