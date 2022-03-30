The Table de Quartier Sud de l’Ouest-de-l’Île (TQSOI) is launching a project to reduce poverty in the southern West Island and promote social inclusion.
“The aim of the project is to encourage immigrant populations, visible minorities and cultural communities to participate in community life and in decision making, because their participation is important,” TQSOI Director Alena Ziuleva told The Suburban. “One of the important initiatives we wanted to achieve was the increase of public participation.”
The project, “Together for a More Inclusive South of West Island,” officially began last month and will be funded $146,600 until August 2024 by the Ministry of Immigration.
The goal of TQSOI is to improve the quality of life for citizens who live in the southern West Island and to promote social development. The organizations aim is to establish and promote opportunities for those living in the community, to actively develop and progress socially, culturally, and economically.
“Many people, when they think about the West Island, think of an area that is considered an advantaged area from a socioeconomic point-of-view, but there are many pockets of poverty that exist in the West Island,” said Roxana Stoleru, TQSOI project Manager. “Poverty reduction and social inclusion were among the priorities chosen by the population to be dealt with in the south of West Island.”
Stoleru explained that the organization will use survey and focus groups to identify the problems that the community is facing directly from the source, which will facilitate working with other community organizations to find solutions.
Additionally, Ziuleva said that TQSOI wanted to create favourable conditions for community participation, as well as encourage other organizations, private and public, to do the same.
“What we would like to see in the next couple of years is that these communities will be participating in civic society and decision making,” said Ziuleva.
Ziuleva expects to meet with different levels of government such as members of the National Assembly, MPs, Mayors and City Councillors representing the community who also value public participation and support the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.