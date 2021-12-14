The Quebec Human Rights Commission ordered a cop to pay over $61,000 in damages to a Black man and his mother after falsely arresting and detaining him four years ago.Racial profiling was the issue.
Malik Spaulding-Smith was 20 at the time that he was arrested. He was smoking a cigarette a few blocks from his home in front of another property when the homeowner asked him to leave. When he got home, he was greeted by squad cars and several armed police officers pointing their guns at him. He was arrested and jailed for nine hours.
Spaulding-Smith said he felt emotionally scarred afterwards and believes he was racially profiled and wrongfully arrested. The neighbor who called the police on him was an off-duty officer. He called 911 to report the sound of supposed gunshots that were later identified by Hydro-Quebec as an electrical problem.
Last month, the Quebec Human Rights Commission said that the evidence in the case shows that Spaulding-Smith was a victim of discrimination and racial profiling. It recommends that the suburban police force in the South Shore - Roussillon police pay $44,000 to Spaulding-Smith for moral damages and $17,000 to his mother, Suzette Spaulding who was not able to return home until 8:30 p.m. that night.
"We are, of course, happy because we feel vindicated, although no amount of money could repair the trauma my son has experienced in the last four years," Suzette Spaulding said.
If Roussillon police do not follow the recommendation, then the case will be handed over to Quebec’s human rights tribunal.
