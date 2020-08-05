Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec’s Anne Ben-Ami (Madar) gives back during pandemic

Like so many local companies out there, Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec wanted to give back to the community in some way during the COVID19 pandemic. That’s why Sotheby’s real estate broker Anne Ben-Ami and her family found a heartfelt way to make a difference. “We made hundreds of muffins for Share the Warmth as well as donated cans of food,” she said. “And for the MADA community, we delivered meals to 33 homes – amazing meals that consisted of six days worth of food.” MADA Community Centre (MADA) is a Jewish charity that works to fight poverty in Montreal.
In addition to their community efforts, Ben-Ami said they also kept in close communication with their clients and their families these past several months to ensure everyone was well taken care of.
Ben-Ami comes with a wide and varied skill set, and has been in real estate for 15 years. After completing a public relations and marketing degree, and working for a commercial real estate company, she successfully established herself as a top-tier broker in Montreal and beyond. “What I love most about being a real estate broker is the diverse and layered opportunities it gives me,” she explained. “I start and end my day with the ability to personalize each and every experience for my clients and listings. As a broker, I like to think that I play the role of matchmaker where I bring together clients and their perfect homes, thus creating the perfect pair!”
For the past several years, Ben-Ami has been the exclusive agent on the magnificent M sur la Montagne project, a client that she said she is deeply committed to and passionate about. She has proudly overseen this project from the ground up. “I cherish the opportunities this magnificent project has brought me,” she said.
Anne Ben-Ami of Sotheby’s International Realty Québec is located at 1 Westmount Square, C-430. She can be reached by calling 514.726.3037, or visit her website at sothebysrealty.ca/en/anne-ben-ami-madar
