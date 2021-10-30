Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 12°C. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 9°C. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.