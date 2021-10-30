Premier Legault has criticized Quebec City’s Boisé Elementary school that banned students from dressing up in "Squid Game" costumes this past week as a prelude to Halloween. He called the action "unacceptable."
The school circulated an internal letter stating the costumes “did not correspond” to the school’s values, and students wouldn’t be allowed to wear them to class this past Wednesday. During a press conference yesterday, the Premier decided to comment saying that, “When I was young, we dressed up as witches, as monsters, but it's not because we wanted to support witches and monsters.”
Then came his statement that has many talking. He said, “We are in a society where soon we will no longer have the right to do anything!”
The timing of the Premier’s remarks came just a week after Education Minister Roberge co-signed a letter with French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blonquer criticizing “cancel culture” and the extremes of political correctness. They wrote, “The refusal to call into question one’s beliefs or certainties, to be confronted by or even hear of opposing points of view shows a worrying retreat of the democratic mind.” The two Ministers went on to state that their educational systems will remain, ”primordial bulwarks against ignorance and obscurantism” and criticized the “culture of intolerance and erasure” that they claim has been imported from American universities and that this attitude is “a far cry from the values of respect and tolerance upon which our democracies are founded.”
The school has not responded to the Premier’s comments.A recent study found "Squid Game" to be the most common Halloween costume search across Canada right now, beating out more traditional ones like "princess," "witch," and even "Harry Potter."
The Premier’s and Minister’s remarks criticizing prohibitionist intellectual trends were greeted positively in many quarters. But it was pointed out in those same quarters that as welcome as those statements of support for open-mindedness are, they do seem to be contradicted by the Legault government’s Bill 96 that puts new restrictions on the “respect and tolerance” for English.
